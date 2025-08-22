Peacemaker season 2 features a surprise cameo from DC boss James Gunn, but you'd have to be criminally online to know it

There's a whole lot to love about the first few minutes of the premiere of Peacemaker season 2. There's a retconned "Previously on" recap that replaces the Justice League with Superman's Justice Gang and a brand new dance sequence for the opening titles.

There's also, it turns out, a secret cameo from showrunner James Gunn -- though even the most eagle-eyed amongst us would have trouble placing him.

To celebrate the show's return, Gunn hosted a live watch party on Threads, where he dropped the fact that he "did mocap" for Eagly's boogieing in the intro.

"Ngl you did a great job ahahaha," replied one follower, as another said: "And I bet you had the time of your life doing that lmao".

"We need the raw James Gunn dancing footage," wrote a third, as a fourth added a bunch of crying faces alongside: "Why am I not surprised[?]"

"It was the only thing I was really nervous about," Gunn previously said of the fresh routine in an interview with GamesRadar+. "People say, 'How are you going to one-up the first season?' You can't one-up the first season because, truth is, people didn't know a dance scene was coming. You can never recapture that. I have to recapture that within the episodes themselves. And I think the way we capture that… is with the emotional depth of the season, and the romance and all of that."

Once again starring the likes of Danielle Brooks, Freddie Stoma, Steve Agee, Jennifer Holland, and John Cena, Peacemaker season 2 sees the Chris Smith become the target of Rick Flag Sr., who's out for revenge after the eponymous anti-hero killed his son in The Suicide Squad.

The show continues next Thursday (August 28) on HBO Max in the US and Sky/NOW in the UK. Never miss an episode with our Peacemaker season 2 release schedule. For more, check out our guide to DCU Chapter One.