One Creature Commandos character now has the perfect time to shine in Peacemaker season 2, but James Gunn confirms it won't be happening

If only there were a character specially designed to kill Nazis making a surprise appearance in the final two episodes of Peacemaker season 2. That'd sure be handy, wouldn't it? Well, unfortunately, James Gunn has broken the bad news to Entertainment Weekly after this week's episode that Nazi-killing, GI Robot, who Sean Gunn voiced in the animated series, Creature Commandos, won't be acting on his primary function any time soon, as much as we'd love to see him do so.

"The answer to that question, which, this is going to be all anybody talks about from this interview, is yes, but not necessarily when you think you're going to see him," Gunn explained. "So not necessarily in Peacemaker season 2."

The hope for the character's appearance stems from the shocking twist ending, which revealed that Christopher Smith's (John Cena) plans to start anew on a different Earth have crumbled after learning that this other reality is actually Earth X, a universe where the Nazis won World War II and continued to take over the world. It's why there are swastikas on flags where stars should be, and why Peacemaker's best friend, Adebayo (Danielle Brooks), is now running for her life, having been the only person of color to have wandered into this world clueless to what's happening.

For those who have been keeping a close eye on the show, however, some caught on pretty quickly what the big difference was between this world and our own, and for Gunn, it was something he anticipated early on. "It makes sense. I knew that that was a likely possibility. It's interesting, I showed a lot of people the whole season, people of all different ethnicities, and not a single person noticed it. So when [episode] 6 came, they flipped the fuck out. But everybody that discusses the show online already knew because either they clocked it or someone else clocked it."

So now the truth is out, we can only hope that Smith and the rest of the 11th Street Gang make it out alive as season 2 of Peacemaker continues on HBO Max. As for every other DCU movie and show coming our way, check out our list here.