James Gunn teases mysterious new character in Peacemaker season 2 – and fans think they've figured out who it is

James Gunn has shared a cryptic teaser for Peacemaker season 2 – and fans think they've worked out which character it is.

"Who might this be? #Peacemaker" Gunn posted to Instagram alongside a shirtless character whose face we can't see. The general consensus among fans seems to be, judging by the hair and muscular body, that the new season 2 character is none other than Savant. Check out the photo below.

Savant, created by Gail Simone and Ed Benes, made his comic book debut in issue number 56 of Birds of Prey back in 2003. He made his live-action debut in The Suicide Squad, where he was played by Michael Rooker. Given that Peacemaker is, in fact, is a spin-off of The Suicide Squad...it's not out of the realm of possibility for another character from the film to join the main cast.

The first season premiered back in January 2022, and we still don't have a release window for season 2. This is most likely because of Gunn and Peter Safran acquiring DC Films, turning it into DC Studios, and launching a brand new DCU. Gunn is currently pretty busy with Superman, which is set to hit theaters in 2025.

Peacemaker season 2 does not yet have a release date.