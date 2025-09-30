James Gunn reveals the NSFW Peacemaker continuity issue that became a "major pain in the ass"

Filmmaking may look easy, but you often forget just how many moving parts directors have to keep track of. Case in point: an unlikely continuity issue reared its ugly head on the latest episode of Peacemaker season 2 – and it involves drugs. Lots of drugs.

Spoilers for Peacemaker season 2, episode 6 follow.

Prior to Harcourt, Adebayo, Vigilante, and John Economos' foray into what we now know as Earth-X, the gang heads to Vigilante's hideout in his parents' basement. There, they find the mother of all Beanie Baby collections and a cocaine bust that would make most police departments weep.

Unfortunately for the team, they end up with plenty of the powder all over their clothes. That became even more of an issue for Peacemaker creator and director James Gunn. As revealed in his blow-by-blow account of the episode on Threads, it became somewhat tricky to keep track of.

"Keeping the proper amount of cocaine on the actors for the rest of the episode was a major pain in the ass," Gunn revealed. Economos actor Steve Agee even shared a photo of himself posing alongside bricks of 'cocaine' on-set, quipping, "James Gunn let Jennifer Holland and I keep most of the cocaine."

DC's liberal use of the white stuff is a marked contrast to Marvel. Infamously, Kevin Feige wanted a mention of cocaine removed from Deadpool and Wolverine. Of course, director Shawn Levy and star Ryan Reynolds turned that mandate on its head for a fourth-wall-breaking gag.

"We went home and literally wrote the joke about Feige requesting no cocaine, and it became one of the first jokes that we wrote," Levy said on the Happy Sad Confused podcast.

