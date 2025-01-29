James Gunn reveals the characters he cut from Creature Commandos, including one of his favorite DC villains

James Gunn has revealed the characters he cut from his first DCU show Creature Commandos, and some have left fans reeling. The DC Studios head revealed he considered some deep-cut comic book characters for the animated series before going in other directions.

The Guardians of the Galaxy director was asked on Threads who else he considered. A fan asked: "Like with The Suicide Squad, did you go through a number of different characters for the team before going with the ones that you chose? And which characters did you consider for the team early on?"

Gunn replied: "I definitely considered Wolfpack, and, especially, Man-Bat (one of my faves). But I knew I wanted to tell Weasel’s story so it felt like too many rabid and fuzzy characters. I considered Vincent Velcoro but wanted to choose a 'creature' far outside the usual roster from another part of DC – so I went with Dr. Phosphorous instead. I also considered Solomon Grundy, another favorite, but was pretty set on Frankenstein."

Well, there's a lot to unpack there. Starting off with Man-Bat who is a beloved, if deep-cut, Batman villain who was a zoologist who accidentally transformed himself into a human and bat hybrid. Meanwhile, Vincent Velcoro is a scientific vampire who was part of the Creature Commandos and Solomon Grundy is a supervillain zombie originally introduced as a Green Lantern villain.

Fans have been reacting to the news, and it seems Man-Bat is the biggest loss. One replied: "Is there any possibility of us FINALLY getting a live-action Man-Bat?" Meanwhile a second added: "I would love to see Man-Bat show up even as a gag for Peacemaker at some point."

A third pointed out: "Vincent Velcoro and Solomon Grundy should've definitely been on the team I mean they can still appear in season 2 that would be cool."

Creature Commandos season 2 has been announced so these character introductions could be on the cards. In the meantime, check out our guide to upcoming DC movies and shows.