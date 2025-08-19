James Gunn reveals an alternate ending for Peacemaker season 1, and it involved killing off a major character

Peacemaker season 1 could have ended a whole lot differently if creator James Gunn had decided to go with an alternative script, as the DC boss says he almost practically killed off Jennifer Holland’s character Emilia Harcourt by having Goff take over her.

"Harcourt got taken over by Goff. There was more of a pronounced line of Goff being in love with Peacemaker, and Peacemaker is in love with Harcourt," said Gunn when asked by star Jennifer Holland whether there were any versions of the script where the main characters died, on the Peacemaker Podcast. "He keeps her alive and stays with Harcourt even though she’s been taken over by Goff."

Just in case you need a recap, in season 1, we met US Senator Royland Goff, who becomes possessed by an alien parasite known as a Butterfly. So we presume that Harcourt being taken over by Goff in the alternate ending means she was also possessed by the Goff Butterfly. However, as we know, Peacemaker season 1 actually ended with the team going against The Butterflies, with Emilia Harcourt badly hurt by the end of the battle, but very much not possessed.

(Image credit: HBO Max)

However, although its ending would have changed the whole trajectory of Peacemaker season 2, it sounds as though it was never really a viable option. "When I say I changed it, these were all just like outlines where I was trying to figure stuff out. It wasn’t a fully written script. But in that version, season 2 would have been Goff as Harcourt," said Gunn. Harcourt star Holland added, "I just can’t imagine a version than what season 2 is now."

Set after the events of Gunn’s first DCU Chapter One: Gods and Monsters movie, Superman, Peacemaker season 2 follows our favorite helmet-wearing hero as he discovers an alternate world where life is everything he wishes it could be. But this discovery also forces him to face his traumatic past and take the future into his own hands.

Season 2 welcomes back John Cena as Peacemaker and Holland as Harcourt, as well as Danielle Brooks, Freddie Stroma, Steve Agee, and Robert Patrick return for season two. New cast members include Frank Grillo, David Denman, Sol Rodriguez, and Tim Meadows.

Peacemaker season 2 lands on HBO Max on August 21 in the US, and on Sky the following day in the UK.