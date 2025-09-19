Guardians of the Galaxy star Dave Bautista says he "really wanted" to play Peacemaker after James Gunn wrote the role for him, but he can "honestly say it wouldn't have been as good" as John Cena

Guardians of the Galaxy star Dave Bautista has opened up about almost playing Peacemaker in the DCU.

Bautista, who played Drax in the MCU, was the actor Gunn originally had in mind for the role, but scheduling conflicts kept Bautista away.

"I have to say, that one. I really wanted to do that part. He [Gunn] wrote that part for me, and it was meant for me, and it just became a scheduling thing where I just couldn't do it, because I was doing Army of the Dead," Bautista told ComicBook.com. "And so it was a scheduling issue that we just could not figure out."

But, Bautista doesn't have any hard feelings that the role went to John Cena. "And I think it was great. It was a blessing in disguise that I didn't do that, because I have to say, I have to be honest, there's no way that I would have been able to do that role like John. He's just perfect for it, you know, and I wouldn't have done it justice, and it wouldn't have been as successful," Bautista explained.

"So, look, and I am, I'm saying that with a bit of envy, you know, I would love it," Bautista added. "I just wouldn't have been able to do the same thing that John does to bring to that character. It wouldn't have been the same. It wouldn't have been as good. I can honestly say it wouldn't have been as good."

Peacemaker season 2 is currently airing, and Gunn has teased that the remaining episodes will be huge, so much so that they've been kept pretty much under wraps. "It could mean they're terrible," Gunn joked. "That is one option. Or it could mean that there's a lot of major twists and turns in the last three episodes. And even though I'm sending the first five to a select few, things still get out as you know. Things got out already. You know, people who want to search can be spoiled on purpose, but I really don't want what's in those last three episodes to be spoiled. And so I'm keeping them close to the chest. I won't even let my publicist see them. That's the god's honest truth."

