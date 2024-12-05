Creature Commandos: Who are the Sons of Themyscira?

Warning: Mild spoilers for Creature Commandos episodes 1 and 2 below!

Creature Commandos has arrived, and it's introduced us to a brand new crop of a characters - some of which are making their first-ever appearance outside of the comics. The animated series marks the first entry in James Gunn and Peter Safran's brand new DCU, making it canon - meaning that we'll see these characters again in live-action projects down the line. Episodes 1 and 2 introduce us to the Sons of Themyscira, a group of villains who are very different in the show from their comic book counterparts.

If you're confused, or if you're just plain ol' unfamiliar, we've broken down their comic book origins and role in the new series below.

Who are the Sons of Themyscira in Creature Commandos?

The series opens on a breaking news bulletin about the Sons of Themyscira crossing into a nation known as Pokolistan, working on behalf of a "rogue" Amazonian Sorceress known as Circe. Circe, the news anchor explains, claims to be the heir to the throne of the "perhaps mythical, perhaps real all-female island nation" of Themyscira. Circe has apparently promised the Sons that once the downfall of Pokolistan is achieved, she will lead them to conquer Themyscira.

One of the Sons tells the news anchor that it's "sexist" for there to be an island where only women can live. Another Son addresses the camera directly and talks about "woke feminists" and "men's rights" being stripped away. Rather than be of a mythical or superhero-adjacent nature like their comic book counterparts (which we'll explain below), the sons are an incel terrorist militia. And we're not just speculating, either: Tony Cavalero is credited at the end of episode 2 as "Incel Son."

The sons help Circe stake out the Princess's castle, where the Creature Commandos are staying. They don't have actual superpowers, which we learn upon the fight scene against the Bride in episode 2.

Who are the Sons of Themyscira in the Wonder Woman comics?

(Image credit: HBO)

The Sons of Themyscira made their first appearance in Wonder Woman Vol 4 #7, which was released back in 2012. In the comics, the Sons are the male children who are abandoned at birth by the Amazons of Themyscira. Since it's an all-female island, men aren't exactly revered or wanted. The sons are put to work by Hephaestus, who makes an agreement with the Amazons that he would trade weapons made by the Sons. While they don't have superpowers, they are skilled metallurgists and are adept at metal sculpture. They do eventually become soldiers, fighting alongside Wonder Woman herself as heroes.

Though this is a very different origin from their role in Creature Commandos, we can understand why the concept of "unwanted men" would be fashioned into some modern-day woman haters for the new series

Creature Commandos is streaming now on Max. For our verdict on the new show, check out our Creature Commandos review. For more, check out our lists of the best Max shows and the best Max movies to stream right now.