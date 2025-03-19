Zack Snyder celebrates 4 years of the Snyder Cut of Justice League: "Still humbled by the fact that this exists at all"

News
By published

It's been four years since Zack Snyder's Justice League

Zack Snyder&#039;s Justice League
(Image credit: HBO Max)

Zack Snyder has celebrated the four year anniversary of the Snyder Cut, AKA Zack Snyder's Justice League.

The four-hour director's cut debuted on HBO Max on March 18, 2021, four years after the original theatrical version debuted.

"It's been 4 years. Still humbled by the fact that this exists at all. Big thanks to all of you that made it happen. If you have a spare 4 hours, go give it a watch on @StreamOnMax," Snyder wrote on Twitter.

Snyder stepped away from the original Justice League following a family tragedy, and the film was completed by Joss Whedon. The Snyder Cut was ultimately released following a passionate fan campaign, and, along with the supersized runtime, its changes include a totally different tone and a new post-credits scene.

Despite another fan campaign to "Restore the SnyderVerse," AKA make sequels to the Snyder Cut and other scrapped projects, like the Ben Affleck Batman movie (which eventually became Matt Reeves's The Batman), the movie marks the end of the road for Snyder's DC movies. Instead, Snyder's latest releases can be found on Netflix – Rebel Moon Parts 1 and 2 (and their director's cuts), as well as animated series Twilight of the Gods.

As for DC, the next movie to release is James Gunn's Superman, which releases this July 11 as part of DCU Chapter One: Gods and Monsters.

You can keep up to date with everything DC Studios has in store with our guide to all the upcoming DC movies and shows.

See more Movies News
CATEGORIES
Molly Edwards
Molly Edwards
Senior Entertainment Writer

I'm a Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering all things film and TV for the site's Total Film and SFX sections. I previously worked on the Disney magazines team at Immediate Media, and also wrote on the CBeebies, MEGA!, and Star Wars Galaxy titles after graduating with a BA in English. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Superman and Lois Lane in Superman
Will Superman save the day? James Gunn's upcoming DC movie will make or break the new DCU
James Gunn
James Gunn and Zack Snyder's viral photo was posted to prove to DC fans there's no bad blood between them: "It's such a weird dynamic that's been created between factions online"
David Corenswet as Superman in first look at James Gunn&#039;s new movie
Superman release date, trailer, cast, and everything you need to know about the new movie
Superman
How to watch DC movies in order (release date and chronological)
Robert Pattinson in The Batman
Upcoming DC movies and TV shows: every DCU title coming soon
Batgirl movie
Batgirl crew member says the scrapped DC movie was "literally completely finished" with "VFX and everything"
Latest in DC Movies
Zack Snyder&#039;s Justice League
Zack Snyder celebrates 4 years of the Snyder Cut of Justice League: "Still humbled by the fact that this exists at all"
The Penguin episode 8 (2024)
Fans are excited for Colin Farrell to join the DCU, but some are a little conflicted about The Penguin star's new role
Colin Farrell wins Golden Globe for The Penguin
Penguin actor Colin Farrell could be going from villain to hero as the star of DC's Sgt. Rock movie
Ben Affleck in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
The 32 greatest Ben Affleck movies
Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn on set of Joker 2
Lady Gaga jokingly celebrates Joker 2 reception and Razzie nominations: "Joke's on them. I love winning things"
Jason Momoa as Arthur Curry in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom
James Gunn reveals Jason Momoa text him about Lobo the day he was announced as DC Studios co-head
Latest in News
Zack Snyder&#039;s Justice League
Zack Snyder celebrates 4 years of the Snyder Cut of Justice League: "Still humbled by the fact that this exists at all"
Coen fighting a monster during the day in the cinematic trailer for The Blood of Dawnwalker.
The Witcher 3 devs' new vampire RPG introduces new enemies - and even the devs are calling them "annoying little b*******s"
Mark Grayson in Invincible season 3
Invincible season 3 video shows just how well the Conquest fight was adapted from the comics
Daredevil: Born Again
Daredevil's Vanessa actor "never really understood" why she was initially recast in Born Again: "I thought there was so much more to explore with her"
Hypnosis Mic: Division Rap Battle
A new anime movie is "the world’s first fully interactive theatrical film" with 48 different versions – and requires you to use your phone to choose its ending
Punisher
Punisher star Jon Bernthal walked away from the original Daredevil: Born Again because he disagreed with his character's direction: "I thought would not appeal to the fans"
More about dc movies
The Penguin episode 8 (2024)

Fans are excited for Colin Farrell to join the DCU, but some are a little conflicted about The Penguin star's new role
Colin Farrell wins Golden Globe for The Penguin

Penguin actor Colin Farrell could be going from villain to hero as the star of DC's Sgt. Rock movie
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows Kabukimono

All Kabukimono assassination target locations in Assassin's Creed Shadows
See more latest
Most Popular
Coen fighting a monster during the day in the cinematic trailer for The Blood of Dawnwalker.
The Witcher 3 devs' new vampire RPG introduces new enemies - and even the devs are calling them "annoying little b*******s"
Helldivers 2 intro cutscene helldiver thumbs up
Despite Arrowhead trying to fix it twice, Helldivers 2 still features a chaotic bug that lets you slide around like a snake, and "it's even more hilarious" after the latest update
Mark Grayson in Invincible season 3
Invincible season 3 video shows just how well the Conquest fight was adapted from the comics
Millie Bobby Brown in The Electric State
Despite being one of the most expensive movies of all time, The Electric State isn't set to break any viewership records for Netflix
Daredevil: Born Again
Daredevil's Vanessa actor "never really understood" why she was initially recast in Born Again: "I thought there was so much more to explore with her"
Black Panther, Doctor Strange, Iron Man and the Hulk in the upcoming PS5 game, Marvel Rivals.
An MCU-like Marvel Gaming Universe was allegedly scrapped since Disney didn't want to deal with its complexities, but it's been revealed by Marvel Rivals' writer
Hypnosis Mic: Division Rap Battle
A new anime movie is "the world’s first fully interactive theatrical film" with 48 different versions – and requires you to use your phone to choose its ending
Punisher
Punisher star Jon Bernthal walked away from the original Daredevil: Born Again because he disagreed with his character's direction: "I thought would not appeal to the fans"
Jon Bernthal as The Punisher in Daredevil: Born Again
Punisher has returned in Daredevil: Born Again, on the 9 year anniversary of his first MCU appearance
A purple scholar reads a text in a World of Warcraft library
WoW Classic might be getting a legendary weapon that's been the subject of rumors in the MMO's mainline version for 20 years