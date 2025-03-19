Zack Snyder celebrates 4 years of the Snyder Cut of Justice League: "Still humbled by the fact that this exists at all"

Zack Snyder has celebrated the four year anniversary of the Snyder Cut, AKA Zack Snyder's Justice League.

The four-hour director's cut debuted on HBO Max on March 18, 2021, four years after the original theatrical version debuted.

"It's been 4 years. Still humbled by the fact that this exists at all. Big thanks to all of you that made it happen. If you have a spare 4 hours, go give it a watch on @StreamOnMax," Snyder wrote on Twitter.

Snyder stepped away from the original Justice League following a family tragedy, and the film was completed by Joss Whedon. The Snyder Cut was ultimately released following a passionate fan campaign, and, along with the supersized runtime, its changes include a totally different tone and a new post-credits scene.

Despite another fan campaign to "Restore the SnyderVerse," AKA make sequels to the Snyder Cut and other scrapped projects, like the Ben Affleck Batman movie (which eventually became Matt Reeves's The Batman), the movie marks the end of the road for Snyder's DC movies. Instead, Snyder's latest releases can be found on Netflix – Rebel Moon Parts 1 and 2 (and their director's cuts), as well as animated series Twilight of the Gods.

As for DC, the next movie to release is James Gunn's Superman, which releases this July 11 as part of DCU Chapter One: Gods and Monsters.

