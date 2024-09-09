The Flash's Supergirl Sasha Calle gives advice to new DCU Supergirl Milly Alcock: "Have so much fun"

Former Supergirl actor Sasha Calle has kind words for new Supergirl actor Milly Alcock.

"Have so much fun. You look so badass, I love that. Fucking kill it. Have fun," Calle told IndieWire at the TIFF premiere of On Swift Horses. You can watch the sweet clip below.

Calle made her feature film debut in Andy Muschietti's The Flash, starring Kara Zor-El aka Supergirl, and becoming the first Latina to ever take on the role. The Flash was one of the final films in the DCEU, before James Gunn and Peter Safran took over to make a brand new DCU.

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow is the second film in Gunn and Safran's DCU Chapter One: Gods and Monsters. The film is set to be directed by Cruella and I, Tonya director Craig Gillespie and written by Ana Nogueira. Alcock, best known for her turn on House of the Dragon season one, is set to take over the titular role.

While not much is known about the film, Gunn previously described it as "above and beyond anything I hoped it would be. We’re excited to be moving forward on this unique take on Supergirl in this beautiful, star-spanning tale."

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow hits theaters on July 26, 2026. Sasha Calle can be seen next in On Swift Horses, which does not yet have a distribution date. For more, check out our guide to all of the upcoming DC movies and shows you need to know about.