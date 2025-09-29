The Batman 2 is "deeper and scarier," according to Penguin star Colin Farrell: "The stakes are bigger"

Colin Farrell has teased a "scarier" The Batman 2, but confirmed that the Penguin has a much smaller role to play this time around.

"I’ve got an even smaller role in this one. But I’m OK with that," Farrell told The Hollywood Reporter. "I’ve read the script, from start to finish, and I can’t say much about it. But it’s deeper, scarier, the stakes are bigger. I’m really excited to see it."

Farrell returns as mobster Oz Cobb after a stint on the small-screen in HBO's The Penguin, alongside Robert Pattinson's Batman and Jeffrey Wright's Jim Gordon.

Director Matt Reeves recently confirmed that the long-awaited DC sequel will be another detective story and cover uncharted territory for the Caped Crusader. "I thought that [Pattinson] really would [like the script] because the things that it does for his character, for Batman and for Bruce, have never been done before in this way," he said.

Over five years will have passed since The Batman was released by the time the sequel hits the big screen after a wave of delays, but filming is finally due to start next spring. Any plot details are still being kept firmly under wraps, other than the fact that the film's villain has "never really been done in a movie before."

The Batman 2 arrives in theaters on October 1, 2027.