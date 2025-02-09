Superman star Rachel Brosnahan reveals how James Gunn's DC movie is "so true to the comics"

What would Superman really be without Lois Lane? It's a question we thankfully won't need to consider, given that James Gunn has found his perfect pair to play them in his upcoming film. As David Corenswet dons the cape and signature hair curl, Rachel Brosnahan will be left to look up in the sky as the Daily Planet's top reporter and she's excited for what's in store.

Speaking to Deadline about the upcoming film, Brosnahan assures that there's no better time than now for the Man of Tomorrow to make his return today. “We’re living in a moment of so much turmoil, both here, abroad,” explained the former star of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. “There’s a lot of challenges for everybody in all different pockets of the world right now. And for a lot of the complaints that people have sometimes about superhero movies, at their core, they’re about the goodness of people and how good we can be to each other, how the pursuit of truth and justice really are the American way, and that courage and hope can carry us through."

So far, what's been left on show has given fans very little to complain about (excluding that viral clip of Supes flying that even Gunn himself had to address) . Corenswet's Kal-El looks to be tapping into the classic iteration of the hero that the former Guardians of the Galaxy director revealed will bring a balance of the Silver Age comic book style for modern-age storytelling. Meanwhile, Brosnahan assured, "It’s a hopeful superhero movie, which I feel like is so true to the comics. So, I’m excited for audiences to see it and hopefully have some fun and enjoy the ride with us.”

But of course, just like Corenswet will be following in the superpowered footsteps of stars like Henry Cavill, Brandon Routh, and the legendary Christopher Reeve from director Richard Donner's iconic iteration, his co-star will have the same issue following the legendary Lois' that came before her. “I mean, I grew up loving the Donner Superman movies, the Chris Reeve Superman movies, Margot Kidder. I mean, she’s just a dream. So, I was definitely intimidated to step into this role but excited to pick up the mantle."

We'll see how Brosnahan handles staying in her Lane when Superman flies into theatres on July 11. For everything else DC-related, be sure to check out our guide of movies and shows from that universe here.