Superman star doesn't want to compare James Gunn's movie to Guardians of the Galaxy: "It’s going to be its own thing"

"James' trademark" is present in upcoming DC movie, says Anthony Carrigan

Metamorpho in Superman
Death of a Unicorn and former Barry star Anthony Carrigan has shared some thoughts on his next big project this year—James Gunn's Superman—and one thing he's making sure not to do is compare it to the director's other works, which starred a cybernetically modified raccoon and a talking tree. Crammed with a star-studded cast and a whole host of DC heroes behind the titular fella in the long red cape (David Corenswet), Carrigan will play Metamorpho, who was briefly seen in the teaser trailer for the upcoming comic book movie.

Naturally keeping quiet about his part in Superman's story, he did hint to The Hollywood Reporter that while it might not be similar to the adventures of Star-Lord and his team, the great elements from the Guardians of the Galaxy movies might still be present. “I am hesitant to liken it to Guardians, but I do think that [Superman] has the same heart and intelligence. That’s James’ trademark," explained Carrigan. "But I think it’s going to be its own thing entirely. The process of working on it was such a special one, and the whole cast was on board with bringing something really special to it. So, hopefully, that’s conveyed onscreen.”

After breaking down the trailer, it was clear that Gunn's first introduction to the Man of Steel was a packed-out one with the appearance of Green Lantern Guy Gardener (Nathan Fillion), Mister Terrific (Edi Gathegi), and Hawkgirl (Isabela Merced) all joining in on the action. Metamorpho, however, was only shown in a stunning close-up with Carrigan hidden under prosthetics, displaying the superhero's incredible capabilities.

Making his debut in 1965, Metamorpho, also known as Rex Mason, can adapt his body to any elements he chooses. This allows him to stretch, solidify, or evaporate at will, making him an invaluable asset to the Justice League that is protecting the world at this point in Superman's potential solo career. See how he and the rest of the cast handle things when Superman goes up, up, and away into theaters on July 11, 2025. You can also keep updated with every other scheduled DC movie and TV show heading our way here.

