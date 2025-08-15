Supergirl director opens up on DCU boss James Gunn's open-minded approach to revamped cinematic universe: "Each movie is its own graphic novel"

Supergirl director Craig Gillespie has opened up on DCU boss James Gunn's open-minded approach to the revamped cinematic universe.

"James explained that each movie is its own graphic novel," Gillespie, whose previous credits include Cruella, Fright Night, and I, Tonya recently explained in new Superman featurette A New Era: DC Takes Off (via DC Film News). "The filmmaker gets to bring their sensibility to it."

His comments echo Gunn's own from last year, where he told Entertainment Weekly: "The thing I've always loved about DC Comics was that you had your mainstream comics that always ran, but they also had these tonally different comics like Watchmen and The Dark Knight Returns and All-Star Superman. It was different from Marvel in that way. That's something that I really want to retain within the studio, that every project is going to bring a different vision by the artists who are creating it."

Only one film in, and it's already clear that each project in Gunn and his DC Studios co-head Peter Safran's proposed plan will be unique. Mike Flanagan's Clayface is expected to be R-rated and more of a "body horror film", while the Lanterns TV show will be "very grounded" and Supergirl, which was previously titled Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, will be "a big science fiction epic."

The titular character, played by Milly Alcock, made her DCU debut right at the end of Superman, where she drunkenly dropped into the Man of Steel's Fortress of Solitude and fussed over Krypto the Superdog, before making a swift exit.

Dropping us right in the middle of the action, Superman – which was directed by Gunn himself – picks up with Big Blue three years after he's publicly announced himself as the titular world saver. Despite priding himself on his do-gooder deeds, Supes' reputation throughout Metropolis is in tatters, after inserting himself into the politically delicate conflict between sparring nations Boravia and Jahranpur – and a bigoted smear campaign led by Lex Luthor.

When dark details from his past come to light, Kal-El has to forge his own path, figuring out what being a hero really means as he flirts with Lois Lane and bests bad guys.

Supergirl releases on June 26, 2026. For more, check out our guide to the most exciting upcoming superhero movies heading our way.