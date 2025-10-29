Penguin star Colin Farrell says the cancelled DC Sgt Rock film had a "fantastic script" and "should be made"

Actor Colin Farrell is known for his award-winning turn as Oz Cobb/The Penguin in Matt Reeves' The Batman and its Penguin spin-off show, but he almost played a second DC character in a planned Sgt. Rock movie that has seemingly been put on pause. Now, speaking to the HappySadConfused podcast, Farrell has opened up about his desire to see the film made, thanks to the quality of its screenplay.

The film was originally slated to be directed by Challengers director Luca Guadagnino, and would have featured some of the history of the DC Universe through its WWII setting. Daniel Craig was originally attached to star, with Farrell entering talks to take on the role of Sgt. Rock before the film apparently fell through.

"God, that was a fantastic script. I wonder what's happening with it," Farrell gushes. "I know nothing about it, brother. I was gonna do it with Luca, and we spoke a couple of times, had some really nice chats, but I have no idea where it is now. But it should be made. It's really, really good. There's some wonderful stuff in it."

Sgt. Rock has already appeared in the DC Universe in a flashback episode of Creature Commandos, which explores the backstory of Nazi killing war machine GI Robot. In comics, Sgt. Rock is something of a military adventurer, leading his Easy Company group through unlikely odds. In modern comics, Sgt. Rock has had increasing crossover with the core superhero-based DC Universe.

While we'll have to wait and see if Sgt. Rock actually materializes, Farrell will reprise his role as the Penguin in The Batman 2, which is scheduled for release on October 1, 2027.

