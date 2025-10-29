Penguin star Colin Farrell says the cancelled DC Sgt Rock film had a "fantastic script" and "should be made"

Penguin actor Colin Farrell opens up about the other DC movie he almost starred in

Actor Colin Farrell is known for his award-winning turn as Oz Cobb/The Penguin in Matt Reeves' The Batman and its Penguin spin-off show, but he almost played a second DC character in a planned Sgt. Rock movie that has seemingly been put on pause. Now, speaking to the HappySadConfused podcast, Farrell has opened up about his desire to see the film made, thanks to the quality of its screenplay.

The film was originally slated to be directed by Challengers director Luca Guadagnino, and would have featured some of the history of the DC Universe through its WWII setting. Daniel Craig was originally attached to star, with Farrell entering talks to take on the role of Sgt. Rock before the film apparently fell through.

