Peacemaker season 2 newcomer reveals she auditioned for key Superman role – but lost out to a long-time friend: "I couldn't be happier"

Peacemaker actor Sol Rodriguez, who plays ARGUS agent Sasha Bordeaux in the second season of the DCU series, has opened up about her rejection from another of James Gunn's projects – Superman.

"That's how James met me," Rodriguez revealed in an interview with Brandon Davis on the audition process for Lex Luthor's heavy The Engineer.

"It went to my friend [María Gabriela de Faría], who I worked with 14 years ago in Miami [for Nickelodeon Latin America show Grachi]. It went to her. I couldn't be happier. We were going to go in and test with James but we were both like, 'It has to go to either of us… if it goes to you, I'm so happy.'"

On her reaction to losing out on the role, Rodriguez said, "It was, obviously, bittersweet – because it meant I didn't get it. But I was so happy she got it, she deserves it so much."

Rodriguez added, "I was convinced it was a one-time thing with James, he met me, I wasn't good enough, he didn't like me. I went through that phase, I cried a lot and it was a dream I let die then I moved on."

But that wasn't the end. From there, it was radio silence for Rodriguez, until she was later contacted for Peacemaker and sent a tape in for Sasha Bordeaux. Instead of a rejection, the audition soon snowballed into an offer.

Peacemaker season 2 is now streaming on HBO Max, though you might require the Peacemaker season 2 release schedule to keep track of when new episodes will drop.

For more, be sure to dive into our guides on DCU Chapter One and the DCU timeline.