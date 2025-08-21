James Gunn reveals his philosophy to recasting in the DCU: "If an actor can't continue a role, I'll change the actor"

DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn has a pretty pragmatic stance on recasting, saying that it’s “no problem” to change actors.

"If an actor can't continue a role I'll change the actor no problem," said Gunn via Instagram Threads. The answer was in response to a fan asking, "If an actor can no longer play a character within the DCU, is there a possibility of changing the actor or will the character be discarded?"

Luckily for fans, Gunn’s DCU Chapter One: Gods and Monsters has only just started, so there shouldn't be any recasts for a long while. But we don’t think Gunn takes casting for granted, as it seems as though many characters in the first DCU movie, Superman, will be here for the long haul. Gunn has already suggested spin-offs for Mr. Terrific and Jimmy Olsen. Plus Milly Alcock, who made a special Superman cameo as Supergirl, is already set to star in her own debut movie.

When Gunn launched his DCU, he cast a whole bunch of fresh faces, notably replacing the DCEU’s Superman star Henry Cavill with David Corenswet. However, one star to survive the rehaul is Peacemaker actor John Cena. Although Peacemaker season 1 is technically not canon to the DCU, Peacemaker will soon properly join Gunn’s universe in season 2.

Set after Superman, Peacemaker season 2 follows our favorite helmet-wearing hero as he discovers an alternate world where life is everything he wishes it could be. Alongside Cena, season 2 welcomes back Jennifer Holland, Danielle Brooks, Freddie Stroma, Steve Agee, and Robert Patrick, and adds Frank Grillo, David Denman, Sol Rodriguez, and Tim Meadows.

Peacemaker season 2 lands on HBO Max on August 21 in the US, and on Sky the following day in the UK. For more, check out our guide on how to watch the DC movies in order, and keep up with new superhero movies coming your way.