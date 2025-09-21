James Gunn addresses Batman casting for The Brave and The Bold

We’ve got new Lanterns and a Superman that has made the role his own, but the one hero that fans are itching to see get a name attached to him in the DC Universe is Batman. As it stands, we’re still no closer to seeing a star don the pointy ears for The Brave and the Bold, the DCU Batman-focused film that will follow Bruce Wayne as he takes his own son Damien under his wing to become the new Robin. That doesn’t mean that DC Studios co-head, James Gunn, doesn’t have people in mind for the role.

Speaking to The Ringer-Verse about why the bat signal has yet to be lit, Gunn said, ”Do I have ideas about actors who could play Batman? Absolutely, I do. I have guys I like. I have guys that are top of the list for me, just like I had people that were at the top of the list for Superman.”

From there, Gunn made it clear that he was aware of names that were being thrown around online for dream picks to don the cape and the cowl. One of the most prominent names to have been mentioned a lot online was Alan Ritchson, who has been very vocal about wanting the role, but has since hinted that another DC gig might be on the horizon following secretive talks. Coincidentally, Gunn may have alluded to that with The Ringer-Verse, adding, "One actor in particular, a pretty big star, wants to be Batman. We’ve talked about it, but I don’t think that’s the case.”

Another popular pick that has been thrown into the Batcave is 1923 star, Brandon Sklenar, whom fans felt particularly confident in after Gunn had mentioned a few times that he’d been watching the Yellowstone spin-off series, which he was called out on during the interview. "Okay, I see what you're doing. 1923, it's a really good TV show, like I can't believe how good that show was.”

Admittedly, though, we shouldn’t expect anyone to get practicing their batarang-throwing yet, given that The Brave and the Bold is still in its infancy and the wheels never start turning on any DC Studios project until one core component is completed. "The script isn't done," Gunn revealed. "I mean, we've got somebody writing a script, I think it's really good.”

We’ll have to wait and see which brave and bold soul takes up the mantle of the Bat in the future, but for now, at least, we’ve got Matt Reeves to take on the Dark Knight once more in The Batman Part II, which is set for release on October 1, 2027. For every other non-Bat-related DC movie and show heading our way, check out the list here.