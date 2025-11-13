Harley Quinn star Lady Gaga says she wasn't "unfazed" by the Joker: Folie à Deux backlash: "When it takes a while for something to kind of dissipate, that can be a little bit more painful"

News
By published

Lady Gaga has addressed the Joker 2 backlash

Joker Folie a Deux
(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Harley Quinn star Lady Gaga has responded to the Joker: Folie à Deux backlash in a new interview with Rolling Stone, and her initial reaction was suitably in character.

Gaga played a different version of Harley Quinn in the film, named Lee Quinzel, who was a patient at Arkham along with Joaquin Phoenix's Joker. Critics and audiences were unkind to the movie, which stalled out with a box office gross of just over $200 million, after the first movie made over a billion dollars and was nominated for multiple Oscars (Phoenix won Best Actor).

This isn't the first time Gaga has addressed the backlash. "People just sometimes don't like some things. It's that simple," she said earlier this year. "And I think to be an artist, you have to be willing for people to sometimes not like it. And you keep going even if something didn’t connect in the way that you intended."

Molly Edwards
Molly Edwards
Deputy Entertainment Editor

I'm the Deputy Entertainment Editor here at GamesRadar+, covering all things film and TV for the site's Total Film and SFX sections. I previously worked on the Disney magazines team at Immediate Media, and also wrote on the CBeebies, MEGA!, and Star Wars Galaxy titles after graduating with a BA in English.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.