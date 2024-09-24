DC’s new Supergirl movie casts The Old Guard actor as its lead villain, a character you likely won't recognize

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow has cast its lead villain – and it's likely one you've never heard of.

According to Deadline, Matthias Schoenaerts is set to play Krem of the Yellow Hills, a supervillain that only appears in one comic story. The upcoming film is set to adapt that comic, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, in which Krem, the agent of the king of an alien world, becomes Supergirl's enemy when she finds herself as the defender of the world's downtrodden populace.

Schoenaerts is known for starring in dramas such as Red Sparrow, The Danish Girl, and Rust and Bone – the latter of which earned him the Cesar Award for Most Promising Actor and a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actor. The actor also starred in the Netflix superhero film The Old Guard, and is reprising his role as Booker/Sebastian Le Livre in the sequel.

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow marks the second film in Gunn and Safran's DCU Chapter One: Gods and Monsters. The movie, starring House of the Dragon's Milly Alcock as Kara Zor-El aka Supergirl, is set to be directed by Cruella and I, Tonya helmer Craig Gillespie with a screenplay penned by Ana Nogueira.

Gunn previously described it as "above and beyond anything I hoped it would be. We’re excited to be moving forward on this unique take on Supergirl in this beautiful, star-spanning tale."

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow hits theaters on July 26, 2026. For more, check out our list of the most exciting upcoming movies in 2024 and beyond, or, check out guide to all of the upcoming DC movies and shows you need to know about.