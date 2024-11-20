Daniel Craig and Challengers director Luca Guadagnino are looking to join James Gunn's DC Universe with Sgt. Rock movie

In the midst of DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn offering updates on projects like Peacemaker season 2 and his Batman reboot The Brave and the Bold, it seems another DC film project is shaping up, as Challengers director Luca Guadagnino is reportedly developing a Sgt. Rock film alongside actor Daniel Craig on the back of their collaboration on the film Queer, opening in US theaters on November 27 and UK cinemas on December 13.

As reported by Deadline, Guadagnino and Craig are still in talks with Gunn and co-CEO Peter Safran about how or if Sgt. Rock may come to the screen. But it seems that the film could be Guadagnino's next project, taking precedence over his recently announced remake of American Psycho.

Sgt. Franklin Rock is a long running DC soldier character who dates back to 1959's Our Army At War #83 by Robert Kanigher and Joe Kubert after an earlier prototype of the character known simply as "The Rock" previously appeared a few months earlier in January 1959's GI Combat #68. Much like Marvel's Sgt. Fury and the Howling Commandos, Sgt. Rock is the leader of a group known as Easy Company made up of archetypal soldiers. Sgt. Rock later led his own title from the '70s through the late '80s, and has continued to appear regularly since.

Though Sgt. Rock and Easy Company were originally fairly straightforward soldiers, they've been incorporated into the larger DC Universe in the decades since their introduction. Sgt. Rock himself even appeared in an episode of the animated series Batman: The Brave and the Bold where he was associated with none other than GI Robot, a member of the Creature Commandos in the animated series that will kick off the new cinematic DC Universe.

