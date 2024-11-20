James Gunn addressed the upcoming DCU slate again, and it seems the Batman reboot is on the backburner currently. The head of the DC Studios was asked where their version of The Brave and the Bold sits in their timeline, especially following the success of The Penguin.

"There’s no set timeline for anything," Gunn told Collider. "The one thing that I've tried to make clear to people from the beginning, in the way that I hope we're different, is that everything in DC is going to be based on the writers. Until we have a screenplay that I'm totally happy with, that movie is not going to get made, no matter what it is. So, we have been really fortunate with some screenplays. You know, Supergirl came in and just, wow Ana [Nogueria] did such an amazing job, the Lanterns pilot came in, and now the whole Lanterns series came in, and it's like, 'Wow that's wonderful, wonderful work.'"

Gunn continued: "And there's a couple of other things that people don't know about, a couple of movies and TV shows that are greenlit or near greenlit. But it's going to be based always on that, on the story, because at the end of the day, if we're happy with the story that we're telling, that's what matters most. And once The Brave and the Bold gets to that point, then we'll make the movie."

Announced initially as part of Gunn and his co-CEO Peter Safran's plans for DCU: Chapter One, The Brave and the Bold was described as exploring the father and son dynamic between Batman and Robin. The latest update came in June 2023 that The Flash director Andy Muschietti was attached, but it's not clear if this is still the case.

