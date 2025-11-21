The lost episodes of Friends spin-off Joey are finally streaming 20 years after the show was canceled

News
By published

Joey Tribbiani's adventures in Hollywood have resurfaced

Matt LeBlanc as Joey in Friends
(Image credit: HBO)

Christmas is coming early for Friends fans this year as the eight unaired episodes of the show's spin-off Joey are now available to watch online. The 2004 series, which focused on Matt LeBlanc's fan-favorite character Joey Tribbiani, was canceled by NBC before it could release all its episodes, and now we can finally see how the story continued.

Following the release of the first episodes of the show earlier this year, the Friends YouTube channel has now released the unaired episodes along with the 38 others that comprise the complete series, so you can start clearing up you schedule this weekend for a Joey marathon.

Reflecting on the enduring popularity of the hit sit-com, Friends star David Schwimmer told GamesRadar+: "What's really meaningful to me is when I'll bump into someone on the street and they'll say, 'I just want you to know, I was going through a really tough time, I was in the hospital,' whatever. 'And the thing that kept me going was watching Friends.' For someone I've never met to come up to me and say that something I did 30 years ago helped them through this really rough patch, is just… it's really moving, and I just feel really grateful."

Mireia Mullor
Mireia Mullor
Contributing Writer

Mireia is a UK-based culture journalist and critic. She previously worked as Deputy Movies Editor at Digital Spy, and her work as a freelance writer has appeared in WeLoveCinema and Spanish magazines Fotogramas, Esquire, and Elle. She is also a published author, having written a book about Studio Ghibli's 'Kiki's Delivery Service' in 2023. Talking about anime and musicals is the best way to grab her attention.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.