21 years later, the Friends spin-off nobody asked for is streaming for free

21 years after its release, Friends spin-off Joey is available to stream – and for free on YouTube.

Although, this comes with the caveat that it's only the first two episodes currently available on the official Friends channel. The show ran for two seasons between 2004 and 2006 and was ultimately scrapped due to low ratings. Eight episodes were never aired by NBC, but were broadcast internationally via other channels.

The spin-off revolved around Matt LeBlanc's Joey Tribbiani, following him to Hollywood as he attempts to finally make it big as an actor.

You can currently watch the pilot episode and the second episode, which is titled 'Joey and the Student.' Per Deadline, this is the first time the series has ever streamed anywhere, which means there's no way to watch the rest if you like what you see of the first two episodes.

Friends, meanwhile, streams on Max – so maybe, someday, Joey can reunite with the flagship show on the streaming channel.

GamesRadar+ recently spoke to Friends star David Schwimmer about his role in Goosebumps: The Banishing, and he also reflected on the enduring popularity of the hit sit-com. "What's really meaningful to me," he said, "is when I'll bump into someone on the street and they'll say, 'I just want you to know, I was going through a really tough time, I was in the hospital,' whatever. 'And the thing that kept me going was watching Friends.' For someone I've never met to come up to me and say that something I did 30 years ago helped them through this really rough patch, is just… it's really moving, and I just feel really grateful."

You can stream Friends on Max now, or fill out your watchlist with our guide to the most exciting upcoming shows of the year.