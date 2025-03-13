21 years later, the Friends spin-off nobody asked for is streaming for free

News
By published

Friends spin-off Joey is streaming for the first time, but not all of it

Matt LeBlanc as Joey in Friends
(Image credit: HBO)

21 years after its release, Friends spin-off Joey is available to stream – and for free on YouTube.

Although, this comes with the caveat that it's only the first two episodes currently available on the official Friends channel. The show ran for two seasons between 2004 and 2006 and was ultimately scrapped due to low ratings. Eight episodes were never aired by NBC, but were broadcast internationally via other channels.

The spin-off revolved around Matt LeBlanc's Joey Tribbiani, following him to Hollywood as he attempts to finally make it big as an actor.

You can currently watch the pilot episode and the second episode, which is titled 'Joey and the Student.' Per Deadline, this is the first time the series has ever streamed anywhere, which means there's no way to watch the rest if you like what you see of the first two episodes.

Friends, meanwhile, streams on Max – so maybe, someday, Joey can reunite with the flagship show on the streaming channel.

GamesRadar+ recently spoke to Friends star David Schwimmer about his role in Goosebumps: The Banishing, and he also reflected on the enduring popularity of the hit sit-com. "What's really meaningful to me," he said, "is when I'll bump into someone on the street and they'll say, 'I just want you to know, I was going through a really tough time, I was in the hospital,' whatever. 'And the thing that kept me going was watching Friends.' For someone I've never met to come up to me and say that something I did 30 years ago helped them through this really rough patch, is just… it's really moving, and I just feel really grateful."

You can stream Friends on Max now, or fill out your watchlist with our guide to the most exciting upcoming shows of the year.

See more TV Shows News
TOPICS
Molly Edwards
Molly Edwards
Senior Entertainment Writer

I'm a Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering all things film and TV for the site's Total Film and SFX sections. I previously worked on the Disney magazines team at Immediate Media, and also wrote on the CBeebies, MEGA!, and Star Wars Galaxy titles after graduating with a BA in English. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Friends star David Schwimmer finds it "really moving" how the show is still helping fans 30 years on: "I just feel really grateful"
Pokemon Concierge
All episodes of one of the best Pokemon TV shows are now free to watch on YouTube, with the reminder that more is on the way
Goosebumps: The Vanishing still of David Schwimmer as retired dad Anthony in his basement
Everyone Goosebumps: The Vanishing star David Schwimmer talked to about it said the same thing: "Oh my God, you have to do it"
Diego Luna as Cassian Andor
The first three episodes of the best Star Wars show are now available to watch for free ahead of the Andor season 2 premiere
Joey
The 32 weirdest TV spin-offs
Adam Scott as Mark Scout, Zach Cherry as Dylan, John Turturro as Irving, and Britt Lower as Helly in Severance
With just over a week until Severance season 2 premieres, you can now catch up on season 1 for free
Latest in Comedy Shows
Matt LeBlanc as Joey in Friends
21 years later, the Friends spin-off nobody asked for is streaming for free
Walton Goggins in The Righteous Gemstones
The final season of Fallout star's HBO comedy has debuted to a perfect Rotten Tomatoes score
Ronald Gladden and James Marsden in Jury Duty
This Amazon hidden gem with a near-perfect Rotten Tomatoes audience score has been renewed for season 2 – and it's already been filmed in secret
Blue Mountain State
15 years on, Reacher star Alan Ritchson reveals that a sequel series to his cult sitcom is in the works
Twisted Metal
First trailer for Twisted Metal season 2 starring Anthony Mackie teases the wildest character from the video game yet
Hilary Swank in The Next Karate Kid
Cobra Kai showrunners explain why that fan-favorite Karate Kid franchise actor didn’t show up in the final season: "Our hope is that there’s more Karate Kid stories in the future"
Latest in News
Matt LeBlanc as Joey in Friends
21 years later, the Friends spin-off nobody asked for is streaming for free
Lilo and Stitch
New trailer for Disney’s live action Lilo and Stitch movie pulls a Sonic redesign, finally giving us the Stitch we have been waiting for
The Legend of Vox Machina
If you're craving more D&D after Baldur's Gate 3, Critical Role is "hard at work" on a video game – and it'll be unveiled "any day" now
The Mandalorian and Boba Fett
George Lucas' unmade Star Wars show was so expensive and risky that it would have cost $40 million per episode and “blown up the whole Star Wars universe"
All You Need is Kill anime
Graphic novel that inspired one of Tom Cruise's highest-rated actioners is being turned into an anime movie
Watto in Star Wars: The Phantom Menace
Star Wars confirms Watto isn’t dead after all in new comic, and fans are celebrating his miraculous survival
More about comedy shows
Walton Goggins in The Righteous Gemstones

The final season of Fallout star's HBO comedy has debuted to a perfect Rotten Tomatoes score

Ronald Gladden and James Marsden in Jury Duty

This Amazon hidden gem with a near-perfect Rotten Tomatoes audience score has been renewed for season 2 – and it's already been filmed in secret
The Mandalorian and Boba Fett

George Lucas' unmade Star Wars show was so expensive and risky that it would have cost $40 million per episode and “blown up the whole Star Wars universe"
See more latest
Most Popular
The Mandalorian and Boba Fett
George Lucas' unmade Star Wars show was so expensive and risky that it would have cost $40 million per episode and “blown up the whole Star Wars universe"
All You Need is Kill anime
Graphic novel that inspired one of Tom Cruise's highest-rated actioners is being turned into an anime movie
Lilo and Stitch
New trailer for Disney’s live action Lilo and Stitch movie pulls a Sonic redesign, finally giving us the Stitch we have been waiting for
Invincible season 3 ending
Invincible fans are reeling from the season 3 finale, calling it the best episode of the Amazon show and some of the best animated TV ever
The Legend of Vox Machina
If you're craving more D&D after Baldur's Gate 3, Critical Role is "hard at work" on a video game – and it'll be unveiled "any day" now
Watto in Star Wars: The Phantom Menace
Star Wars confirms Watto isn’t dead after all in new comic, and fans are celebrating his miraculous survival
best zombie games
The Last of Us "became the brand name for quality and storytelling within games" says Joel actor Troy Baker: "It became like the fridge"
Invincible season 3 ending
Invincible proves how comic accurate episode 7 is with a mind-blowing side by side comparison
Screenshot from Spectre Divide, showing a character in a purple jumpsuit and full face mask aiming their gun.
Despite more than $60 million in investments, Shroud-backed FPS Spectre Divide and its dev are shutting down after the first season failed "to cover day-to-day costs"
Kevin Conroy
Devil May Cry TV show creator calls Kevin Conroy's posthumous role in the Netflix series an "amazingly nuanced performance" and confirms "no AI" was used