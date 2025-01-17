Friends star David Schwimmer finds it "really moving" how the show is still helping fans 30 years on: "I just feel really grateful"

How does it feel to be known to several different generations for different iconic roles? That is what I wanted to know when I spoke with David Schwimmer about Goosebumps: The Vanishing, the second season of the horror-comedy anthology that was recently released on Disney Plus and Hulu.

After all, at this point perhaps he will be largely known to some folks for playing Dr. Anthony Brewer, Goosebumps: The Vanishing's botanist father who quickly gets in over his head. But there are likely plenty that will associate him with being the voice of Madagascar's Melman, the animated hypochondriac giraffe. And, of course, Ross from Friends, which is likely by far what most folks have and will continue to associate with him – for good reason; the show is still quite popular.

"What's really meaningful to me," Schwimmer tells GamesRadar+, "is when I'll bump into someone on the street and they'll say, 'I just want you to know, I was going through a really tough time, I was in the hospital,' whatever. 'And the thing that kept me going was watching Friends.' For someone I've never met to come up to me and say that something I did 30 years ago helped them through this really rough patch, is just… it's really moving, and I just feel really grateful."

