First trailer for Cobra Kai season 6 part 2 turns up the heat as Miyagi-Do takes on the world’s best martial artists

The first trailer for Cobra Kai season 6, part 2 has arrived - and it, unfortunately, sees our favorite young martial artists taking several kicks to the teeth.

In the brief clip, which can be viewed below, Miyagi-Do and co. head to Barcelona for the Sekai Taikai which is, according to Demetri, the most prestigious karate tournament in modern martial arts history. The tournament sees the group going up against some of the world's best martial artists, and things are looking pretty rough so far. Still, despite the stakes being higher than ever, we have complete faith that our faves will pull through.

Per the official logline: "At the Sekai Taikai, Miyagi-Do faces new challenges and old enemies as they fight to become world champions – can they stay united as internal rivalries bubble back to the surface?”

The six Miyagi-Do members competing are Robby (Tanner Buchanan), Miguel (Xolo Maridueña), Hawk (Jacob Bertrand), Demetri (Gianni DeCenzo), Samantha (Mary Mouser), and Devon (Oona O’Brien). After initially pulling out of the competition, Tory (Peyton List) is back...but this time her loyalty lies with Kreese and Cobra Kai.

New additions to the cast include Lewis Tan (Mortal Kombat), Patrick Luwis (Rebel Moon), and Rayna Vallandingham (in her first role).

Cobra Kai season 6, part 1 is streaming now on Netflix. Part 2 is set to hit the streamer on November 15. The third and final part is set to premiere sometime in 2025. For more, check out our lists of the best Netflix shows and the best Netflix movies to stream right now.