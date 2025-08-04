Despite the two shows' decades-long feud, Family Guy creator Seth Macfarlane praises South Park: "Any show that lasts that long is pretty astounding"

Family Guy creator Seth Macfarlane has paid a rare compliment to South Park, despite a decades-long feud between him and South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone.

"I would never trade our animation team for anything on Family Guy, but their production cycle of, what is it, like, two weeks?” Macfarlane told The Town with Matthew Belloni podcast. “It’s kind of amazing."

"Any show that lasts that long is pretty astounding," he continued. "Our shows take about 10 months to a year to produce each episode, so we have to really kind of guess what the world is going to look like, which obviously gets harder and harder."

The feud kicked off properly in the two-part South Park episode 'Cartoon Wars', which aired in 2006 as part of season 10, depicted the Family Guy writers' room as a group of manatees in a tank who devise plotlines by picking "idea balls" with different words or pop culture references on them at random.

Parker once said he "hated" Family Guy in an interview, while Macfarlane later said that it'd be "interesting" to know where the "venom" came from.

With more than 300 episodes under its belt, South Park has been airing since 1997 and is currently on its twenty-seventh season, while Family Guy premiered in 1999. As well as creating the show, Macfarlane also voices multiple characters, most notably Peter, Stewie, and Brian Griffin.

