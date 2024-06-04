School of Rock 2 seems likelier than ever as the original movie's director joins Jack Black in calls for a sequel

A little over 20 years later, School of Rock director Richard Linklater says he's down to do a sequel.

"Sure, it has been a long time. There was talk of it years ago but I’d love to work with Jack again. But there’s got to be a reason. There’s got to be something," Linklater told Unilad. "Don’t do it unless there’s an idea, the reason we did two Before’s is there was a good idea screaming out, there’s something to express about this."

Star Jack Black also said he'd "love to rock again," but only if original screenwriter Mike White returned to pen the script. The actor – who's busy being Bowser, Claptrap, and Minecraft Steve – confirmed last year that a cast reunion was in the works.

The musical comedy hit theaters in 2003 and was a surprise success at the box office, bringing in a then-record-breaking $131 million against a budget of $35 million. Black starred as Dewey Finn, a struggling musician turned substitute teacher who forms a band with his fourth grade students in order to win a Battle of the Bands competition.

Continued Linklater: "Yeah, you’ve got to be incorporating that time, it resonates, it means something to people. There’s another type of sequel I usually call the ‘victory lap sequel’. They’re usually out pretty quick, they’re economic, and everyone knows it. We’re way beyond that, so why would you do it unless there’s something specific to tell. There’s always a good idea to be had."

School of Rock is streaming for free on Pluto TV.