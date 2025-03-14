Freaky Friday 2 trailer promises more body-swap hilarity from Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan in long-awaited sequel

Freakier Friday reunites Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan for a sequel 22 years in the making

Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan in Freakier Friday
(Image credit: Disney)

Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan stans, our time has come. The first trailer for Freaky Friday 2, known as Freakier Friday, is here, reuniting the two stars for another episode of body-swapping hijinks.

Curtis and Lohan reprise their roles as Tess and Anna Coleman, the mother and daughter duo who found themselves in each other’s bodies through Chinese magic in 2003. Alas, this wasn't a one-off occurrence, and now it's much worse because the whole family's involved.

Anna's an adult with children, and their collective family has grown considerably. Several members trade places rather than just two, leading to a confusing and hilarious looking mess.

Chad Michael Murray is back as well, as Jake, Anna's partner. Nisha Ganatra is directing, from a script by Jordan Weiss. They take over from Mark Waters, who was in the director's chair for the 2003 original, and screenwriters Heather Hach and Leslie Dixon.

Versions of this follow-up have existed since late 2016, when Disney was piecing together ideas for Disney Plus. Initially, it was going to be another adaptation of the book from Mary Rodgers, before becoming a theatrical release. Curtis has long championed the idea of getting herself and Lohan back for a second film, and here we are.

Freaky Friday has been adapted for screen several times by the House of Mouse, the first version being in 1976. Then we had another in 1995, the aforementioned 2003 production, and a 2018 picture made for the Disney Channel that takes elements from the stage musical.

Freakier Friday is the second direct sequel to emerge from this lineage, TV movie Summer Switch in 1984 continuing the story of the family from the 1976 Freaky Friday. Neither that nor the 1986 threequel A Billion for Boris did particularly well (and we'd be willing to bet many of you reading this were completely unaware of their existence).

Let's see if this upcoming movie can buck that trend. Freakier Friday opens in theatres August 8, 2025. Check out the best sci-fi movies on Netflix for more bizarre adventures.

See more Movies News
Anthony McGlynn
Anthony McGlynn
Contributing Writer

Anthony is an Irish entertainment and games journalist, now based in Glasgow. He previously served as Senior Anime Writer at Dexerto and News Editor at The Digital Fix, on top of providing work for Variety, IGN, Den of Geek, PC Gamer, and many more. Besides Studio Ghibli, horror movies, and The Muppets, he enjoys action-RPGs, heavy metal, and pro-wrestling. He interviewed Animal once, not that he won’t stop going on about it or anything.

