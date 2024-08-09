Beetlejuice Beetlejuice has been summoned onto the cover of the new issue of Total Film

The covers of the upcoming Beetlejuice Beetlejuice issue of Total Film have been revealed, and you better believe it’s showtime! You’ll perhaps want to screw your eyes shut and reopen them to be sure of what you’re seeing – yes, that really is Michael Keaton in full make-up and stripe-tastic regale to spirit up his iconic ghost, and he’s flanked by Winona Ryder, who returns as Lydia Deetz, and Wednesday star Jenna Ortega as Lydia’s daughter, Astrid. These characters and many more can be examined in detail in the new issue of Total Film which will be conjured onto shelves on 15 August. Subscribers can expect a home visit from the Big B shortly.

In Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, the Deetz family return home to Winter River after 36 years. You can bet your life they’re not in for a quiet existence, and sure enough, all manner of mischievous, madcap hell is unleashed when Astrid accidentally opens a portal to the Afterlife. The juice is loose, baby!

In this lovingly crafted sequel, Tim Burton – one of Hollywood’s most fantastic filmmakers – has turned back the clock to the age of practical filmmaking, creating an array of eerie, eccentric beasties that the cast could reach out and touch (not that they’d want to have contact with many of the loopy, gloopy creations). In the cover story, Total Film goes on set to meet Burton and a stacked cast that includes Ryder, Ortega, Catherine O’Hara, Willem Dafoe, Justin Theroux and Monica Bellucci, and we take a magical mystery tour of some of the most outlandish sets we’ve seen for – to use the technical term – yonks. Trust us, your eyes will be on stalks, meaning you’ll fit right in.

Look out for more Beetlejuice Beetlejuice exclusives dropping soon. Elsewhere in the issue, we talk to Demi Moore, Margaret Qualley and director Coralie Fargeat about the must-see body horror movie that was the talk of Cannes, The Substance; it’s witching hour with WandaVision spin-off show Agatha All Along; powerhouse acting trio Elisabeth Olsen, Carrie Coon and Natasha Lyonne get personal about His Three Daughters; we p-p-pick up chats with the team behind HBO’s prestige show The Penguin; there are Wolfs at our door as George Clooney and Brad Pitt fire out banter in the grammatically challenged hitman actioner; Colman Domingo discusses being the man of the moment after a decades-spanning career; and Saoirse Ronan, aka The Actress Of Her Generation, joins us for an in-depth career chat. And loads more!

Check out the covers in full below:

Subscribers have the exclusive text-free cover on the way to them right now, with the issue then hitting shops and digital newsstands on Thursday 18 July.

