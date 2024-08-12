The Straw Hats hang around and chow down in the gorgeous first look at Netflix's One Piece remake

The first look at Netflix's upcoming remake of the hugely popular anime series One Piece is here – and while it's only concept art at this stage, it's absolutely gorgeous.

Directed by Masashi Koizuka, the new series, which was produced by Wit Studio, is set to be a celebration of the 25th anniversary of Toei Animation's original adaptation of Eiichiro Oda's beloved manga series. It'll start off at the very beginning, but interpret the source material in ways we've not quite seen before, apparently – offering up something fresh for existing fans as well as appealing to One Piece newbies.

In the images, shared by Wit Studio, we can see Luffy chatting with Koby and chowing down on a huge hunk of meat, while Buggy the Clown gets into a scrape with Red Hair Pirates chief Shanks. Other illustrations depict Zoro and Nami hanging out with a couple of Usopp Pirates, Zoro engaging in a sword fight with Buggy, and an anguished Gin talking with Sanji. Check them out in the video below...

Straw Hats, we’ve got some exciting news! WIT Studio has set sail on a new adventure, bringing ONE PIECE to life in a way you’ve never seen before. Get ready to dive into the world of Oda-Sensei through the eyes of Director Masashi Koizuka and the incredible team at WIT Studio. pic.twitter.com/HNsEtpK9yIAugust 11, 2024

If you're unfamiliar with Oda's work, One Piece follows a group of pirates, led by enthusiastic adventurer Monkey D. Luffy, as they explore a fantastical world of endless oceans and exotic islands. Known as the Straw Hat Crew, their overarching mission is to find the world's ultimate treasure, and become the next Pirate Kings.

The One Piece has yet to confirm a release date, but we'll be sure to keep you posted. The live-action adaptation of One Piece is streaming on Netflix now. For more, here's our roundup of all the best anime you should be watching.