Sorry anime fans, new episodes may be arriving later this week as streamer Crunchyroll is having serious issues with its schedule

It's not the summer heat getting to you; anime releases have been a little slow this week, and that’s down to some major scheduling issues on streamer Crunchyroll's end.

Crunchyroll has been uploading episodes of certain anime series hours late, or even up to a day later than their usual weekly release time, as found by Anime News Network. The reason for the delay is unknown, as Crunchyroll has yet to give a reason as to why certain shows are being put out later than usual.

Some of the shows affected include recent episodes of Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus, Detective Conan, Rent-A-Girlfriend, A Couple of Cuckoos season 2, Detectives These Days Are Crazy!, Necronomico and the Cosmic Horror Show, Turkey! Time to Strike, and Mr. Osomatsu season 4.

That’s not all, as the issue seems to be affecting translated episodes too. Some of the shows had English-dubbed versions of new episodes uploaded earlier than the subtitled versions. This seems to be a Crunchyroll issue, as the same episodes with English subtitles were uploaded to the Crunchyroll channel on Prime Video just fine, while the same episodes were nowhere to be seen on the Crunchyroll website or app.

Fans are definitely noticing the delays, as one took to Twitter and said, "Why has Crunchyroll been so busted this week? Episodes uploading late (sometimes as late as going up a whole day later). Today's Conan episode is 'up', but the video doesn't work." Another added, "Santa Claus episode 7 was supposed to be out yesterday," alongside a screenshot showing that the episode was still locked in their premium Crunchyroll account.

A group of anime buffs have even taken to Reddit to discuss what might have caused the delays. Some suggested it might be down to a lack of English dub voice actors; however, others seem to think the issue is with Crunchyroll alone. However, many fans seem to be more angry with Crunchyroll's lack of customer service and communication overall, with many feeling left in the dark over the delays.

For more, check out our picks of the best anime to watch in 2025, and keep up with new anime heading your way this year and beyond.