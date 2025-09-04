One-Punch Man season 3's director says he had to hide his identity because he is "relatively unknown" and that might leave a "bad impression" with fans: "I sincerely apologize for keeping quiet about this"

The One-Punch Man season 3 director has addressed why he's only now allowed to officially confirm he's making the anime's latest episodes.

Shinpei Nagai took to social media to explain why he's been on the down-low concerning his role in the production.

While outlining his journey to his current position (maybe don't Google some of his more NSFW back catalog), Nagai explained, "Since I'm relatively unknown and don't have standout achievements as an animator, I thought it might give a bad impression, so I asked to keep it under wraps."

Nagai added, "I sincerely apologize for keeping quiet about this. The team is giving it our all on site. I can't discuss details about the production, but I'm open to answering what I can within limits."

Hello everyone, nice to meet you.I'm Shimpei Nagai, the director of One Punch Man Season 3.I completely understand everyone's reactions.Please calm down and hear me out, if you would.I'll explain why I was chosen, and it might be a bit long, but please listen.I've been a…September 3, 2025

While such an admission could raise some eyebrows, there's a chance the production team chose to shield any individuals from blowback – especially given the weight of expectation on the animation staff after a six-year layoff, plus the reaction to the show's controversial animation so far.

One-Punch Man season 3 hits our screens on October 5, with the new season adapting the manga's Monster Association arc.

