One of the best thriller anime shows Oshi no Ko gets a season 3 release window, taking the story closer to its finale

Oshi no Ko has landed a season 3 release window, after months of silence on the thriller anime's future. While we knew a third season was in the works, it's only now that it's been confirmed for 2026 in a new teaser trailer.

The 30 second clip features Ruby and Aqua before the release year is confirmed, as fans are convinced it will cover the Mainstay Arc of the manga. If you look closely, you can spot the script for the 'Dig Deep! One Chance!' variety show that Ruby has been cast in – will season 3 see her step even more into the light? Check it out below.

TVアニメ『【推しの子】』第3期ティザービジュアルsideルビー 公開記念映像 - YouTube Watch On

The new season also sees the show edge closer to its finale as its source material has already lined up its end date. The manga, which is published in the pages of Shueisha's Weekly Young Jump, is written by Aka Akasaka and illustrated by Mengo Yokoyari.

Originally launching in 2020, the story follows a pop fan called Sarina Tendōji and a surgeon called Gorou Amamiya who die in odd circumstances. They're then brought back to life as the children of pop idol Ai Hoshino, now called Ruby and Aqua. The manga series – and the anime show – explores their new life, as well as diving into the dark side of Japan's entertainment industry.

Oshi no Ko season 2 ended back in October 2024, so it certainly feels like a long wait for more of the hit anime to arrive. Luckily, anime fans are being well fed in the meantime with a whole heap of new anime on the way in 2025.

As well as our guide to that, you can also check out our guides to the best anime to watch now and the best anime on Netflix.