New JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Steel Ball Run trailer is wild, wacky, and pretty much Fast and Furious on horseback

The wacky, wild first trailer for Steel Ball Run is here, and it gives us more than enough reason to get back on the JoJo's Bizarre Adventure horse.

While only the Japanese version of the teaser, sans subtitles, is available right now, JoJo's fans the world over know all too well just how much of its madcap action transcends the language barrier.

In the trailer, which you can see above, the beginning of the cross-country American horse race known as the Steel Ball Run commences. The series protagonist, paraplegic former jockey Johnny Joestar, is fighting to take part alongside his friend, executioner (and grilled-up) Gyro Zeppeli.

Among the assembled cast on horseback is Diego Brando, an alternate take on longstanding JoJo villain Dio – a result of the universe being reset at the end of Stone Ocean. With millions of dollars and reputations at stake, all roads lead to fame and glory – but all might not be as it seems thanks to a conspiracy that leads all the way to the White House.

Beyond that, we've also got Japanese casting news for the Netflix series, which is due to hit streaming in 2026.

Johnny Joestar will be voiced by Shogo Sakata and will be joined by Gyro Zeppeli (Yohei Azakami), Diego Brando (Kaito Ishikawa), and Lucy Steel (Rie Takahashi). Organizer Steven Steel is voiced by Kenta Miyake.

Steel Ball Run will adapt the seventh part of Hirohiko Araki's acclaimed manga.