It's official: Anime is good for your health – as Crunchyroll is being used to treat lazy eye

No, you're not seeing things: Crunchyroll anime is now being used to treat lazy eye thanks to a new virtual reality treatment.

As per a Crunchyroll press release, the anime streamer is partnering with digital health company Luminopia to bring content to its VR platform.

Instead of the traditional eyepatch method, the FDA-approved method sees children aged 4-12 with amblyopia (AKA, lazy eye) being prescribed one hour of viewing a day, six times a week.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Luminopia's library doesn't just feature Crunchyroll – we don't recommend Chainsaw Man to kids, frankly – but also the likes of Pokemon, Nickelodeon, and Sesame Street programming. Or you can get them started on some of the best anime early in life. The choice is yours.

Remarkably, this isn't the only eye-opening Crunchyroll collaboration in recent months. Starting in early November, the streaming service is taking five shows (Solo Leveling, Horimiya, Fruits Basket, My Roommate is a Cat, and Black Clover) 30,000 feet in the air on seatback televisions for its SkyMiles Members, with an additional 25,000 hours of Crunchyroll content available on Wi-Fi. Long-haul flights might never be the same again.

If you need more proof Crunchyroll is taking over the world, just look towards the cinema. Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle and Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc both hit #1 at the box office, with Infinity Castle becoming the highest-grossing anime release of all time.

For more, be sure to check out our picks for the best Crunchyroll anime. Then dive into our spoiler-filled explainers of the Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle ending and Chainsaw Man movie ending.