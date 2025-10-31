It's official: Anime is good for your health – as Crunchyroll is being used to treat lazy eye

The new lazy eye treatment is FDA-approved

No, you're not seeing things: Crunchyroll anime is now being used to treat lazy eye thanks to a new virtual reality treatment.

As per a Crunchyroll press release, the anime streamer is partnering with digital health company Luminopia to bring content to its VR platform.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Luminopia's library doesn't just feature Crunchyroll – we don't recommend Chainsaw Man to kids, frankly – but also the likes of Pokemon, Nickelodeon, and Sesame Street programming. Or you can get them started on some of the best anime early in life. The choice is yours.

If you need more proof Crunchyroll is taking over the world, just look towards the cinema. Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle and Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc both hit #1 at the box office, with Infinity Castle becoming the highest-grossing anime release of all time.

