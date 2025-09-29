Hit Netflix horror anime The Summer Hikaru Died announces season 2 renewal and gets a first look in ominous teaser trailer

The Summer Hikaru Died is officially returning for a second season, and we've already got a first look and an ominous teaser trailer.

The announcement comes just one day after the season 1 finale aired. The teaser trailer for the second season takes place moments after the final scene in season 1, as Yoshiki and Hikaru walk down the beach and sit by the water. Someone walks up to them, and the screen fades to black. You can watch the brief clip below.

The horror anime is based on Mokumokuren's manga of the same name, which revolves around teenager Yoshiki (Chiaki Kobayashi), whose closest friend Hikaru (Shuichiro Umeda) becomes possessed by a strange, supernatural being. Ryōhei Takeshita, who has directed episodes of Jujutsu Kaisen and Pokemon: Paldean Winds, helms the series, with animation from Masanobu Hiraoka.

【光が死んだ夏】第二期制作決定映像 - YouTube Watch On

The Summer Hikaru Died season 1 hit Netflix on July 6, and quickly hit no. 1 on Netflix Japan's Top 10, and it became the country's biggest anime show of the summer after just two episodes (via CBR).

The official logline for the series reads: "Two best friends living in a rural Japanese village: Yoshiki and Hikaru. Growing up together, they were inseparable… until the day Hikaru came back from the mountains, and was no longer himself. 'Something' has taken over Hikaru’s body, memories, feelings… and everything they know begins to unravel."

The Summer Hikaru Died season 2 does not yet have a release date.