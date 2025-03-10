After 18 years, the English dub of long-running anime One Piece has finally caught up with the original Japanese version

It's the largest English dubbing effort in anime history

One Piece Egghead arc
(Image credit: Toei)

18 years after it debuted, the English dub of hit anime One Piece is finally set to catch up with the Japanese version.

The latest batch of episodes (1109-1122) from the Egghead Part-1 arc will bring it up to speed with the original version. One Piece debuted all the way back in 1999, with the English-language dub of Monkey D. Luffy and co.'s adventures following in 2007. By that point, the series was already more than 300 episodes in, so catching up is quite a feat.

Emily Fajardo, the voice director for the English dub, shared a statement on Twitter to mark the occasion. "It has been one of the biggest honors of my life to spend the last three years sailing towards this milestone with everyone, first as one of two ADR directors, and as the sole series ADR director for the last year and a half," she wrote. "For three years straight, I've had the privilege of working with this cast and crew five days a week, and witnessing their unbelievable talent and passion firsthand.

"What this team, past and present, have accomplished together, especially those who have been on board since the very beginning, is nothing short of staggering. It took a 'Grand Fleet' of nearly 1500 actors and crew members, stretching across nearly two decades, to reach this massive milestone – the largest English dubbing effort in anime history."

Elsewhere, One Piece season 2 is also in the works at Netflix, with filming wrapping on the next installment of the live-action series at the end of last year. The new season doesn't have a release date on the streamer yet.

The new batch of episodes from Egghead Part-1 will start streaming on Crunchyroll on March 18. For more, check out our guide to the other best new anime still to come in 2025.

Emily Garbutt
Entertainment Writer

I’m an Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering everything film and TV-related across the Total Film and SFX sections. I help bring you all the latest news and also the occasional feature too. I’ve previously written for publications like HuffPost and i-D after getting my NCTJ Diploma in Multimedia Journalism. 

