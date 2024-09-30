A second season of one of 2024's hottest fantasy anime hits has been announced

Wistoria: Wand and Sword has been greenlit for season 2.

The official Twitter account for the fantasy anime announced the new season alongside a poster and a 13-second announcement teaser, both of which can be viewed below. The news comes just one day after the season finale aired on Crunchyroll.

The series, based on the manga of the same name by Fujino Omori and Toshi Aoi, follows a boy named Will (Kohei Amasaki) who is struggling at Regarden Magical Academy due to the fact that he doesn't possess any magical skill or ability. Instead, Will is a skilled swordsman –though he keeps this ability hidden from his peers – and uses his blade to take down enemies and save the world.

Season 1, which consists of 12 episodes, hit Crunchyroll on July 7, 2024, with the season finale airing on September 29. Tatsuya Yoshihara writes and directs the series, with character designs by Sayaka Ono and music by My Hero Academia composer Yuki Hayashi.The voice cast includes Akira Sekine, Satomi Amano, Masaaki Mizunaka, Tetsuya Kakihara, Kengo Kawanishi, and Lynn.

The manga first hit shelves in 2020, with its chapters later being released as individual volumes. The series was nominated at the Next Manga Awards in 2021.

Wistoria: Wand and Sword season 1 is streaming now on Crunchyroll. For more, check out our list of the best new TV shows coming your way in 2024 and beyond, or, check out our guide to all the new anime you need to add to your streaming queue right now.