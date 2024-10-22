One of the year's best anime movies is getting a streaming release – and it's surprisingly soon

Good news, anime fans: one of this year’s best anime movies Look Back has finally landed a streaming date on Prime Video, and it's coming a lot sooner than you’d think.

The streamer posted the news on Twitter writing, "Manga drew them together. Life made them best friends. Look Back arrives November 7." See the full tweet below.

Manga drew them together. Life made them best friends. Look Back arrives November 7. pic.twitter.com/OxMLU6hbd1October 22, 2024

Look Back follows two young girls named Fujino and Kyomoto who could not be more different from one another. But the two polar opposites soon begin to put their dissimilarities aside and bond over their love of drawing manga. The movie has been described as a coming-of-age journey and stars voice actors Yuumi Kawai and Mizuki Yoshida in its leading roles.

The film is based on the highly popular manga of the same name by Tatsuki Fujimoto, the same author behind the Chainsaw Man manga which has since been adapted into a series with a movie on the way. Fujimoto co-wrote the screenplay for the Look Back movie alongside the film’s director Kiyotaka Oshiyama, who is best known for working on popular Studio Ghibli titles such as The Boy and the Heron and The Wind Rises.

However, before the film has even had a chance to hit international waters, Look Back has already stirred up a great response in Japan. The movie currently sits at an amazing 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes. Better yet, the film has earned praise from none other than Hideo Kojima who tweeted: "Look Back is one of the most remarkable anime of the past decade. I’ve written commentary for it. The original work was amazing, too." See the full post below.

“Look Back” is one of the most remarkable anime of the past decade. I’ve written commentary for it. The original work was amazing, too. “I was shaken to my core! The tenderness, the kindness, the strength! Such rich expressions and sensitivity, surpassing even a live-action… pic.twitter.com/yCU4iUvulhJune 30, 2024

As well as hitting Amazon Prime Video on November 7, the movie is also available to watch in theaters right now in the US and will be out in UK cinemas from October 25.

