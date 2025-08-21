Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle voice actors left in "tears" after watching the movie for the first time: "I felt like my heart was being crushed"

New anime movie Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle is taking the world by storm, but what is said to be an action packed first film in an upcoming trilogy also sounds quite emotional, as one voice actor said watching Infinity Castle for the first time brought them to tears.

"The 2 hours and 35 minutes went by so quickly, I didn't even notice the running time. I had this emotional feeling, like the thoughts of so many people were penetrating the screen and piercing my heart, and before I knew it, the end credits were rolling," said voice actor Saori Hayami at a Demon Slayer: infinity Castle screening at TOHO Cinemas Shinjuku in Tokyo, Japan, as reported by Mantan Web. Hayami plays Shinobu Kocho in the upcoming movie.

"When I saw the end credits, I was in tears and couldn't see what was ahead. The reason I was in tears was because I felt like my heart was being crushed by the thought that Kanao would soon be facing demons, and what she should do," added the star. "I was also moved by the sense that everyone's thoughts... including those who weren't fighting in the Infinity Castle."

Star Reina Ueda, who plays Kanao Tsuyuri in the movie, was also in attendance, and said that the most emotional part for her was seeing the "relationship of trust between Shinobu and Kanao" grow even stronger as the film goes on, adding, "I feel very emotional about it."

In the Demon Slayer series, Shinobu Kocho is the Insect Hashira of the Demon Slayer Corps, and the younger sister of the late Kanae Kocho. Along the way, Shinobu becomes the adoptive older sister and mentor of fellow demon slayer Kanao Tsuyuri. Although they play supporting roles in the series, the two are set to hit the big screen. We will see Shinobu face off against Doma in Infinity Castle, and although we don’t see Kanao in any of the trailers, she is said to show up in part 2 of the film series.

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle picks up from Demon Slayer season 4, more precisely the Hashira Training Arc. During the finale, we saw the Corps attack Muzan Kibutsuji, where Tamayo injected him with poison to weaken him. However, the Demon Slayer Corps was called away before they could defeat Muzan.

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle will hit US and UK cinemas on September 12, 2025.