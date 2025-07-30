South Park season 27 is already going on a break, but Donald Trump and Satan will return in the next episode

South Park season 27 may only have just kicked off, but the show is already taking a break after it premiered last week.

The break is only for a week, though – episode 2 will hit the small screen on August 6. The show teased the next episode in a YouTube video, which also previewed the return of Donald Trump and Satan – and the pair are getting touchy-feely at a black tie dinner. South Park has long parodied POTUS (namely through the character of Mr. Garrison), but the season 27 premiere got explicit with the introduction of a character named Donald Trump.

The teaser also included a confrontation between Cartman and fellow elementary school student Bebe. "You can just shut up, Bebe, because you hate America and love abortion," Cartman says in the clip. In the new season, the school's PC Principal is no longer "Politically Correct" Principal and has rebranded to "Power Christian" Principal, and the season premiere saw Jesus visit the school to save the kids from wokeness.

South Park has been running since 1997 for over 300 episodes – and creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone recently admitted that they use fan sites to keep track of the show's expansive lore. ​​"It's them," Parker said, gesturing to the audience at this year's San Diego Comic-Con when asked if they had a "Show Bible".

"We can look on any kind of South Park fanbase or whatever and find, 'Oh yeah, we did that. That's who that kid's mom is? This random kid... what did his mom do for a living?' Let's go on the internet, you guys have said it."

New episodes of South Park season 27 are released on Wednesdays on Comedy Central and Thursdays on Paramount Plus. For more on the show, check out our South Park season 27 release schedule, or our ultimate guide to the best South Park episodes ever.