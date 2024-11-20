Scott Pilgrim creator says the Scott Pilgrim Takes Off anime is officially dead

Bad news for fans of Sex Bob-Omb: Scott Pilgrim Takes Off has not been picked up for a second season, says creator Bryan Lee O'Malley.

"Anyway, we were recently informed that the show will NOT return," O'Malley wrote on Twitter. "As you know, we only intended one season, and called in a lot of favors to make it happen, so making more would have been nearly impossible. Still, I know some of you have been holding out hope."

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off is based on the graphic novels by Bryan Lee O'Malley, who developed the anime series alongside BenDavid Grabinski. The animation is headed by Science SARU, with direction by Abel Gongor. The plot takes a detour from the comics and introduces a new story where Scott Pilgrim quite literally takes off and disappears in the first episode, leaving Ramona Flowers to find him and find out who was responsible for his disappearance.

The series reunited the majority of the cast of Edgar Wright's 2010 adaptation Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, which includes Michael Cera (Scott Pilgrim), Mary Elizabeth Winstead (Ramona Flowers), Aubrey Plaza (Julie Powers), Ellen Wong (Knives Chau), Alison Pill (Roxie Richter), Anna Kendrick (Stacey Pilgrim), Kieran Culkin (Wallace Wells), Jason Schwartzman (Gideon Graves), Mae Whitman (Roxie Richter), Brie Larson (Envy Adams), and Chris Evans (Lucas Lee).

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off is streaming on Netflix.