Arcane season 2's intro has several blink-and-you'll-miss-it 'spoilers' that change with each episode

There's a lot more than first meets the eye with Arcane season 2’s opening credits, and we’re not just talking about the catchy song. One eagle-eyed fan has figured out that every episode's intro has a subtle clue as to what is in store.

Each of the three episodes of Arcane season 2 currently on Netflix features a slightly different opening credits scene. Those slight differences foreshadow a character’s fate in that particular episode, as pointed out by @endur3nsurvive on Twitter .

At the start of Arcane season 2 episode 1, the intro shows a close-up of the character Caitlyn Kiramman when all of a sudden, a pink cross flashes in front of her with what looks like the Enforcer badge in the middle of it. Then what happens later in the Act? Caitlyn becomes Commander of Piltover.

In episode 2, the intro changes slightly again. "When Jinx is framed and makes the gunshot sign you can see her wanted poster," said the fan , pointing out that the clues only show up in the intro to one particular episode and then never again. It is no surprise that in episode 2 the prophecy comes to fruition as Jinx saves a child but in turn, has a bounty on her head. Episode 3's intro shows Vi and Jinx standing back to back, which we can see in all three intros, but this one is different as there is a quick flash of the two shouting at each other. Then in episode 3, the two do fight towards the end. These are just some of the clues from each episode. For more, check out the full thread below.

#Arcane intro analysissince i noticed (thanks also to @ItsSimmeRin !!!) that the intro of season 2 changes for each episode i would like to make a little thread with all the differences that i noticed pic.twitter.com/1hMFJiRp1hNovember 9, 2024

Created by Christian Linke and Alex Yee, Arcane season 2 picks up from where season 1 left off and sees "Jinx's attack on the Council set the stage for a dire escalation of the conflict between Piltover and Zaun," as per the official synopsis from Netflix. Season 2 will be released in three waves, with Act 1 out now, Act 2 coming on November 16, followed by Act 3 on November 23. For more on that, see our Arcane season 2 release schedule .

Season 2 stars Hailee Steinfeld as Vi, Ella Purnell as Jinx, Katie Leung as Caitlyn, Reed Shannon as Ekko, Amirah Vann as Sevika, Mick Wingert as Heimerdinger, Ellen Thomas as Ambessa, and Brett Tucker as Singed, plus new faces too.

Arcane season 2 episodes 1-3 are available on Netflix right now.