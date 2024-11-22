Arcane season 2 showrunner admits he's "somewhat anxious" about the finale because there aren't many TV shows "that had an ending that everyone is satisfied with"

Arcane co-creator Christian Linke says he's (understandably) excited but anxious about Arcane's season 2 finale.

"I'm really happy that so far, our season is landing well. I'm somewhat anxious, because, as someone who watches TV, I don't know how many TV shows you've watched that had an ending that everyone is satisfied with. The list is not very long, so it is intimidating. And, you know, this is the end," Linke tells GamesRadar+.

Season 1 ended back in November 2021, and didn't return until November 2024. Netflix announced in June 2024 that season 2 would be the critically acclaimed and award-winning show's last, with the news coming as a shock to fans. Linke previously said, however, that it was always planned for the series to end this way - and that there's still more to come with this world and characters.

"There's no way to weasel your way out of the decisions you've made, with how you're wrapping things up. So there's a certain excitement, and an anxiety to see what people think. But also, I'm really proud of what we did with the last act. I know there's amazing stuff in there - honestly, just excited."

