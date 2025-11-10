Roger Rabbit creator is working on more projects after claiming rights back from Disney, and he's developing a live-action Jessica Rabbit movie

News
By published

Gary K. Wolf insists any future Roger Rabbit movies must "match the quality" of the 1988 original

Who Framed Roger Rabbit
(Image credit: Walt Disney/Amblin)

Roger Rabbit creator Gary K. Wolf has revealed plans for more projects in the series after claiming back the rights to the legendary animated creator.

“I now have back the rights to all my characters, all my books. I can, basically, do my own Roger Rabbit projects," Wolf told ImNotBad.com.

Wolf – who wrote 'Who Censored Roger Rabbit', on which the movie was based – discovered he could recover the rights thanks to a copyright termination clause.

"The one that is most prominent… is a live-action Jessica Rabbit movie based on the book Jessica Rabbit: Xerious Business. That was the first project that we took a look at and the first we started developing. It’s probably the one that’s furthest along right now."

"It has to be as good, or better than, what we did before. That’s what the fans want, and I have promised the fans that’s what I’m going to give them," Wolf said.

Bradley Russell
Bradley Russell

I'm the Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, focusing on news, features, and interviews with some of the biggest names in film and TV. On-site, you'll find me marveling at Marvel and providing analysis and room temperature takes on the newest films, Star Wars and, of course, anime. Outside of GR, I love getting lost in a good 100-hour JRPG, Warzone, and kicking back on the (virtual) field with Football Manager. My work has also been featured in OPM, FourFourTwo, and Game Revolution.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.