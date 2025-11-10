Roger Rabbit creator is working on more projects after claiming rights back from Disney, and he's developing a live-action Jessica Rabbit movie

Roger Rabbit creator Gary K. Wolf has revealed plans for more projects in the series after claiming back the rights to the legendary animated creator.

“I now have back the rights to all my characters, all my books. I can, basically, do my own Roger Rabbit projects," Wolf told ImNotBad.com.

Previously, the movie rights were co-owned by Disney and Amblin – a union that helped create 1988's Who Framed Roger Rabbit, featuring the cartoon rabbit teaming up with Bob Hoskins' Eddie Valiant to investigate the murder of the head of the Acme Corporation. From there, wacky hijinks featuring a whole host of iconic characters ensued – including a notable moment with Mickey Mouse and Bugs Bunny sharing a scene together.

Wolf – who wrote 'Who Censored Roger Rabbit', on which the movie was based – discovered he could recover the rights thanks to a copyright termination clause.

Now, he's setting his sights on several new projects, including a live-action Jessica Rabbit movie and movies based on his later Roger Rabbit novels.

"The one that is most prominent… is a live-action Jessica Rabbit movie based on the book Jessica Rabbit: Xerious Business. That was the first project that we took a look at and the first we started developing. It’s probably the one that’s furthest along right now."

Wolf isn't intent on a nostalgic money grab, however. As he insists, any movie in development must aim to match or surpass the quality of the 1988 original.

"It has to be as good, or better than, what we did before. That’s what the fans want, and I have promised the fans that’s what I’m going to give them," Wolf said.

Roger Rabbit, perhaps understandably given the rights situation, has laid dormant in the decades since the release of Who Framed Roger Rabbit. The character made a brief cameo in 2022's Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers, with Roger Rabbit's Car Toon Spin remaining a prominent attraction at Disneyland.

Until we hear more from Roger Rabbit, dive into our movie release dates calendar and guide to upcoming movies.