Netflix reveals the most rewatched KPop Demon Hunters scenes, and number 1 is a Saja Boys surprise

Although the animated movie has only been on the streamer for a few months, KPop Demon Hunters is the most-watched title on the streamer, but Netflix has now revealed which scenes in particular are the most popular.

Tudum shared which KPop Demon Hunters scenes have been rewatched the most times, and first place is the Saja Boys performing Soda Pop. The highly addictive song took the streamer and the internet by storm as soon as the movie launched, but the scene also boasts slick choreography, charisma, and comedic moments such as Mira and Zoey’s eyes turning into popcorn when they see some abs.

