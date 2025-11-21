Netflix reveals the most rewatched KPop Demon Hunters scenes, and number 1 is a Saja Boys surprise

Although the animated movie has only been on the streamer for a few months, KPop Demon Hunters is the most-watched title on the streamer, but Netflix has now revealed which scenes in particular are the most popular.

Tudum shared which KPop Demon Hunters scenes have been rewatched the most times, and first place is the Saja Boys performing Soda Pop. The highly addictive song took the streamer and the internet by storm as soon as the movie launched, but the scene also boasts slick choreography, charisma, and comedic moments such as Mira and Zoey’s eyes turning into popcorn when they see some abs.

In second place is another Saja surprise, but this time it's the tense moment when HUNTR/X crashed the Saja Boys' appearance on the show Play Games With Us!, which is also where we heard Baby Saja's beloved catchphrase, "Goo goo ga ga." There seems to be a trend here, as in the third spot is the moment where HUNTR/X and Saja Boys battle in the bathhouse. The fight scene is pure chaos, with the addition of clashing weapons, slippery floors, and water demons.

In fourth place is not the full Golden song, but the Golden teaser. This is the moment where both the in-movie audience and we as viewers hear the Golden chorus for the first time, propelling Rumi to stardom. And last but not least, in fifth place is the magical scene where Rumi, mid-performance, grabs the golden ring and soars into the sky above fans. All the while, a full-on demon attack is happening backstage, which just makes the scene a tad more dramatic.

Counting the top five scenes out of so many iconic moments makes us realize why KPop Demon Hunters is the most popular title on the streamer, according to Netflix. The movie took the top spot when it pulled in a whopping 325.1 million views in its first 91 days on the site. The movie is projected to hit over half a billion total views before the end of 2025.

But the journey isn't over yet, as KPop Demon Hunters still sits in the top 10 most popular titles of the week in many countries. Plus, there is already a sequel on the way, so get ready for more original soda-popping songs. KPop Demon Hunters 2 is expected to hit Netflix in 2029.

