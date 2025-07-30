Dreamworks is fighting AI as fans find a warning at the end of new animated movie Bad Guys 2 credits, threatening legal action if the film is used to train AI programs

In an age where AI is being used in movies more than ever before, it looks like some parts of Hollywood are fighting back as Dreamworks' new animated movie has warned legal action against anyone looking to use the film to train AI models.

At the very end of The Bad Guys 2, the credits read, "All rights in this work are reserved for purposes of laws in all jurisdictions pertaining to data mining or AI training, including but not limited to Article 4(3) of Directive (EU) 2019/790. This work may not be used to train AI," as found by Twitter user Rendy Jones. Check out the post below.

So what does this mean? This is a way to stop AI 'artists' from using The Bad Guys 2 to teach AI how to recreate similar content, and profit without ever really creating anything. This is also known as 'spawning.' If any AI artist is caught doing so, we expect they’d receive a hefty lawsuit from DreamWorks.

It looks like fans are loving how the animation studio is standing up for its artists, as one commented, "Honestly? Good on them. More creators should be this clear about protecting their work," and another replied, "Necessary disclaimer going forward."

This is a positive move in the right direction for animators and other creatives who work in the industry and face losing out on work opportunities due to AI. Other than using the tech to manipulate and duplicate already existing visual content, movies and TV shows have also been known to use AI to write scripts, translate subtitles.

However, this comes just days after IMAX announced it is hosting Runway's third annual AI Film Festival, where over six thousand films made with AI were submitted. So, it looks like not all of the film industry shares the same view on AI.

New sequel The Bad Guys 2 follows reformed criminals Mr. Wolf (Sam Rockwell), Mr. Snake (Marc Maron), Mr. Piranha (Anthony Ramos), Mr. Shark (Craig Robinson), and Ms. Tarantula (Awkwafina), as they are swept up in a high-stakes heist masterminded by franchise newcomers, the Bad Girls.

The Bad Guys 2 is out in theaters on August 1.