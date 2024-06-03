Beyond the Spider-Verse producer assures fans that there’s no generative AI in the upcoming film, wants to "create new visual styles that have never been seen in a studio CG film"

Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse producer Christopher Miller says fans need not worry about the use of AI in the upcoming sequel.

"Dear @SonyAnimation," one fan wrote, tagging Miller and his producing patner Phil Lord in the post. "Keep generative AI away from Spider-Man: Beyond The Spider-Verse. AI robs people of their jobs & produces nothing but slop. We don’t want that anywhere near this film or any film for that matter. Please keep it away from the filmmaking process. Thank you."

Generative AI has been a concern as of late, as more and more continues to pop up online and in film, TV, and video games. Indie horror flick Late Night with the Devil came under fire earlier this year for using AI for three images that appear within the film. Miller, who produced Across the Spider-Verse and Into the Spider-Verse for Sony Animation, says they have no interest in using AI for their upcoming projects.

Miller swiftly responded, writing: "There is no generative AI in Beyond the Spider-Verse and there never will be. One of the main goals of the films is to create new visual styles that have never been seen in a studio CG film, not steal the generic plagiarized average of other artists’ work."

Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse does not yet have a release date, though it was previously set to hit theaters on March 29, 2024. Singer d4vd recently teased a potential 2025 release date for the film, but their involvement in the film has yet to be confirmed.

