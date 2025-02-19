Ke Huy Quan recalls Steven Spielberg playing a hilarious "big joke" on Harrison Ford when the Indiana Jones star visited The Goonies set

Ke Huy Quan, star of The Goonies and Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, has recalled a hilarious prank director Steven Spielberg played on Harrison Ford.

Ford paid a visit to the set of The Goonies, which Spielberg took as an opportunity for a little bit of mischief.

"I was star-struck when Harrison Ford came to visit because I'd made Indy," Quan told The Guardian. "Spielberg played a big joke on him. There was a biography out of him that he really hated, so Steven went out and bought about 300 copies, so that when Harrison came to visit and walked on to set, the security guard, the gaffers, the camera equipment people, everybody was reading that biography."

Quan and Ford reunited for the first time in years in a sweet picture at D23 back in 2022. "As I get closer, he turns and points his finger at me, and he has that classic, famous, grumpy Harrison Ford look," Quan later said of the moment. "I go, 'Oh my gosh, he probably thinks I'm a fan and he's gonna tell me to not come near him.' But he looks and points at me and says, 'Are you Short Round?' Immediately, I was transported back to 1984, when I was a little kid, and I said, 'Yes, Indy.' And he said, 'Come here,' and gave me a big hug."

Quan most recently starred in Love Hurts, which also features a reunion with his Goonies co-star Sean Astin. Ford, meanwhile, can be seen as Red Hulk in Captain America: Brave New World.

"When we were talking about who could play Cliff, my mentor, there was only one name and that was Sean Astin," Quan told us recently of the Goonies reunion. "I'm so glad that he said 'yes'. It was an incredibly fun day for me – when we were shooting that scene, another Goonies member came to visit us; Jeff Cohen, who is my entertainment attorney. We had a nice little reunion."

